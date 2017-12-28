Clarksville police search for man missing since late 2016 - WSMV News 4

Clarksville police search for man missing since late 2016

Clarksville police are searching for a man who has not been seen in more than a year.

Shon McAleer, 49, was last seen by his family in late 2016. He is believed to be homeless.

McAleer is 6’ tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on McAleer’s whereabouts should call investigators at 931-648-0656, ext. 5365.

