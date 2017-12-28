Hoverboard sparks fire at south Nashville home

A hoverboard sparked a fire inside a south Nashville home on Wednesday.

The family was luckily able to escape the blaze inside their house on Piccadilly Row.

According to officials, the father of the family was able to keep the fire contained by dumping buckets of water on the flames.

The room's carpet, walls and ceiling were damaged, but the fire did not spread to other parts of the house.

The homeowner told firefighters that the hoverboard exploded while it was charging.

This isn't the first time a hoverboard has caused a house fire in Davidson County. A $1 million home was destroyed back in 2016.

Officials say hoverboards should be compliant with the UL2272 safety standard, but even this cannot guarantee the safety of a product.

Click here for more information about U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls.

