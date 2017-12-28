City of Spring Hill buys Northfield complex for $8.18M

The city closed on the deal on Dec. 21. (Source: City of Spring Hill)

The city of Spring Hill has officially closed on an $8.18 million deal, marking the largest building purchase in city history.

Officials say the facility was needed because they have outgrown their current municipal building space.

They say their move to the 38-acre Workforce Development & Conference Center at Northfield will help save millions of dollars.

The facility, which is made up of seven buildings, is located about a mile southwest of the current city hall.

The city originally planned to expand the public library and build a new police headquarters on a vacant lot owned by the city. Officials say the projects would have cost an estimated $9 million each -- more than double what the city paid for the Northfield complex.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the resolution to purchase the facility back in October.

Mayor Rick Graham is calling the purchase a "win-win-win for everyone."

The city closed the deal on Dec. 21 by securing a $13.18 million loan that will cover the cost of the building and renovations.

The facility's current tenants include the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, the South Central Tennessee Workforce Alliance and satellite campuses for college and technical school programs. Officials say their leases will continue and will help cover the city's costs to operate the building.

Northfield was originally built as part of Saturn's automotive headquarters. After the company moved operations to Detroit in 2007, the South Central Tennessee Workforce Alliance bought the facility.

The annexation of the property into city limits is expected to be brought before the Planning Commission in January.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will determine at a later time which facilities will move to the Northfield campus and what will happen to the existing city hall and library.

