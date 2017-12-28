Crews say fuel spill at west Nashville Kroger is under control

The fuel spill happened at the Kroger on Charlotte Pike. (WSMV)

Crews are working to assess the damage and clean up a gas spill at a west Nashville business.

The scene unfolded at the Kroger on Charlotte Pike on Thursday morning.

According to crews at the scene, less than 100 gallons of fuel was spilled during the incident.

Officials said they were initially worried that some of the fuel leaked into a storm drain, but they now say the spill is under control.

