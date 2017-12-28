Hendersonville woman accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old

A Hendersonville woman is accused of having sex with a juvenile 20 times over the course of a year.

Investigators say Jamie Tice was 36 years old when she began the inappropriate relationship with the 14-year-old boy while he was dating her daughter.

Tice reportedly approached the juvenile for this type of relationship.

According to the arrest report, after Tice was confronted about the allegations, she went to the victim's home and admitted to his parents that she was involved in a sexual relationship with their son.

Tice is facing two counts of statutory rape in Davidson County and additional charges in Sumner County.

