Sheriff's office employees offering free sober rides on New Year's Eve

Volunteers with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be offering up free sober rides on New Year's Eve again this year.

The free rides will operate from 10 p.m. New Year's Eve to 2 a.m. New Year's Day. Reservations are not accepted.

The drivers, who are all employees of the sheriff's office, will take passengers home or to a hotel but not to another party or bar.

This is the 35th year the sheriff's office has offered sober rides. Last year, volunteers took nearly 400 people to their destinations.

The pick-up location on South Broadway will be located at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Broadway. A second pick-up spot near the Bicentennial Mall festivities will be at the intersection of 4th Avenue North and Harrison Street.

Thousands of people are expected to celebrate New Year's Eve in downtown Nashville. Organizers say the sober rides program aims to save lives.

"We want everyone to have a fantastic night; however, the most important decision you can make this holiday - or any day for that matter - is to not drink and drive," said Sheriff Daron Hall. "Anyone drinking this New Year's Eve should choose a sober ride, arrive home safely and stay out of jail."

