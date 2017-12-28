Murfreesboro officials to temporarily close park, greenway

A popular fishing, boating and hiking area has been temporarily closed in Murfreesboro because of safety concerns.

City leaders are afraid the recent rains caused a breach in the nearly century-old Walter Hill Dam.

The city has closed Walter Hill Park to keep everyone safe. They're also closing the North Murfreesboro Greenway.

"We want to take every precaution to make sure that no one would be there if, under a scenario, that is the worst-case scenario, that the dam would give away and there would be flooding right near that area," said Murfreesboro public information officer Mike Browning.

The structure spans Stones River, but the city doesn't believe any permanent buildings are in danger.

Engineers say they believe the worst-case scenario if the dam gave way would be flooding downstream, which is near farmland.

The city plans to assess the dam, but until then, the area will remain closed.

