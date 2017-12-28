Murfreesboro officials reopen park, greenway after inspection

A popular fishing, boating and hiking area has reopened in Murfreesboro after a temporary closure.

The North Murfreesboro Greenway and Walter Hill Park officially reopened on Wednesday.

The area was closed until the dam could be assessed by engineers and staff from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Officials received reports that water was spilling out of a small hole in a wall near the base of the dam.

According to the inspectors, the unusual water flow patterns were caused by a man-made structural ledge in the wall.

Officials were concerned the dam was damaged during heavy rainfall the weekend of Dec. 22.

The area was closed as a precaution until the assessment could be completed.

