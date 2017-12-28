Driver crashes stolen car into yard, narrowly missing house - WSMV News 4

Driver crashes stolen car into yard, narrowly missing house

Posted: Updated:
The car narrowly missed hitting a home on Haywood Lane. (WSMV) The car narrowly missed hitting a home on Haywood Lane. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who crashed into someone's yard, barely missing their house.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Haywood Lane in south Nashville.

Investigators said the driver ran through a stop sign and somehow ended up in the yard.

The driver fled, leaving the stolen white Nissan Altima behind at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver crashes stolen car into yard, narrowly missing houseMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.