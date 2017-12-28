Driver crashes stolen car into yard, narrowly missing house

A Hendersonville woman is accused of having sex with a juvenile 20 times over the course of a year.More >>
Volunteers with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be offering up free sober rides on New Year's Eve again this year.More >>
A popular fishing, boating and hiking area has been temporarily closed in Murfreesboro because of safety concerns.More >>
A senior adviser to the Tennessee House speaker is leaving to take a job at a law firm.More >>
Tens of thousands of football fans are expected to attend the Music City Bowl in downtown Nashville on Friday.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who crashed into someone's yard, barely missing their house.More >>
New surveillance video shows the moment bold thieves broke into a Midstate store and stole dozens of guns in less than a minute.More >>
The company in a deadly November 2016 school bus crash in Tennessee has settled a lawsuit for $323,000 on behalf of a 9-year-old boy injured in the wreck.More >>
Therapists say post-holiday depression is fairly common. Traveling, reuniting with family and even eating too much sugar can take a toll on a person’s mood.More >>
Hundreds of Metro police officers will be in downtown Nashville and the Bicentennial Mall on New Year’s Eve for the city’s annual celebration.More >>
Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >>
CBS 46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke.More >>
Police in Madison, Wisconsin, arrested a hairstylist after he gave a customer a very unwanted Larry Fine hairdo.More >>
In 2018, playing video games obsessively might lead to a diagnosis of a mental health disorder.More >>
The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest along Interstate 65 in Nashville has been vandalized with pink paint.More >>
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >>
Authorities remain tight lipped about what caused the death of a 20-year-old woman following a police shooting in Grundy County.More >>
A 911 call has been released of a man claiming he's just murdered his wife, a teacher who lives in Portland, TN. Now, longtime friends are sharing their memories of the teacher killed, Jacqueline Castano.More >>
A woman was killed and another driver was sent to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 6 in Bethpage Wednesday afternoon.More >>
