Driver crashes stolen car into yard, narrowly missing house

The car narrowly missed hitting a home on Haywood Lane. (WSMV)

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who crashed into someone's yard, barely missing their house.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Haywood Lane in south Nashville.

Investigators said the driver ran through a stop sign and somehow ended up in the yard.

The driver fled, leaving the stolen white Nissan Altima behind at the scene.

