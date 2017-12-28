Surveillance video shows thieves burglarizing Clarksville gun store

The surveillance video shows three burglars stealing almost everything inside the store. (WSMV)

New surveillance video shows the moment bold thieves broke into a Midstate store and stole dozens of guns in less than a minute.

Three suspects burglarized the Double Tap Tactical gun store in Clarksville around 3 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The owner is worried they may have done enough damage to force him to shut down for good.

The surveillance video shows three people wearing hoods breaking through the front door and sprinting to the glass cases at the back of the store.

You can see the suspects using hammers to shatter the glass and stealing nearly three dozen guns. The video shows them shoving the weapons into bags and darting out the door in less than a minute.

Store owner Ron Berger said this burglary has crippled him and his family and is worried he won't ever recover. He recently got rid of his business insurance when he was trying to cut costs and said things were finally turning around at the shop until now.

"I am not really an emotional person, but this whole thing has literally broken my heart. I just do not know what to do now," said Berger in an email to News 4.

The store was also burglarized less than a week ago when thieves stole a trailer from outside the shop. Berger got the trailer back, but everything inside was gone.

No arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.

