For Titans, it’s keep winning, keep playing

The Titans will take on Jacksonville Sunday, and with so much at stake for the Titans, they are just going to treat this game against the Jaguars like it’s a playoff game.

Head coach Mike Mularkey agrees.

"It's something that they've worked for, they've earned. It would be something I'd like to be able to have happen for them. I think everybody on this team would like to see that happen. There's a lot of guys, not as many years, but the Avery (Williamson's), four years, that's still a long time not to have a chance to get a playoff chance. There's a lot of guys in that room that would like that opportunity,” Mularkey said.

The Titans currently have the fourth-longest playoff drought in the NFL, with only Buffalo, Cleveland and Tampa Bay showing more futility in that time.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is now in his third year in the league, and he would love to lead his team to the postseason.

"Yeah, absolutely excited. This is what you work hard for. All the hard work in April, all the hard work in camp, this is what you want. You just want a chance, you want an opportunity. I’m like the rest of the guys, I’m just looking forward to it,” Mariota said.

Mularkey was also asked if clinching a playoff spot against a team he once coached would mean anything to him.

"Not anymore. I want these guys to have some success, it just so happens to be the Jaguars. But no, not any more than anyone else,” he said.

The bottom line is simple for the two-tone blue: keep on winning, keep on playing.

