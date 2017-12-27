Therapist shares tips to fight post-holiday depression

Therapists say post-holiday depression is fairly common.
Traveling, reuniting with family and even eating too much sugar can take a toll on a person’s mood.
“Everyone talks about the holidays as being a time for gratitude and to have this joyous reunion when it may not always feel like that,” said Dr. Daniel Goldstein with Nashville Psych. “If we do have a very nice time with family, then leaving the family, we can have a sense of loss as well.”
Goldstein said the sudden change in pace after the holidays can be tough.
“For anyone it is hard to shift gears when we’re in the world of work and then we’re thrown into a different environment and then right back to work again. It feels jarring,” he said.
Eating habits can also have a great impact on mood.
“You could have a sugar crash, withdrawals from the sugar that you’re eating, irritability, low mood – things that can mimic depressive symptoms,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein said if you slide into the slump, try to slide out by making time for activities you enjoy. If you find you don’t enjoy the same things, you may be battling something more serious and may want to consider talking with someone.
“Try to accept how you are feeling and not judge it,” he said.
Seasonal depression is also common this time of year. Goldstein said environmental changes can make people less motivated. He said during those times it’s important to force yourself to get moving.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
