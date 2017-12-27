Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Grundy Co.

Shelby Comer was found unresponsive after the shooting and crash. (WSMV)

Authorities remain tight lipped about what caused the death of a 20-year-old woman following a police shooting in Grundy County.

Shelby Comer had a passion for cosmetology. Her beauty school instructor, Cristie Fults, remembered Comer’s promising talent and kind heart.

“I even told her she was so much like myself. I’m from Grundy as well, and the passion she had, I saw the same things in myself and I knew she could do this,” Fults said. “I knew this was her career choice and it was the right one for her.”

The investigation into Comer’s death started with a police chase Saturday night.

According to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum, a deputy tried to pull over Jacky Bean when he took off and allegedly tried to run over the deputy, who fired several shots into the car.

After escaping from the deputy, Bean crashed his car. A passerby found Comer unresponsive in the passenger seat and called 911.

Neither Shrum nor the TBI will say what caused Comer’s death.

“Did she get shot or did she die in the car wreck or did something happen to her previously? I’m sure that’s a lot of people’s questions,” Fults said. “I just didn’t want her to be alone.”

Bean is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.

As family and friends prepare to bury Comer, the man who was there during her final moments remains behind bars.

“I would like to know some answers of why did he put her in a situation where there was gunfire?” Fults said.

“How did she die? That’s the biggest one, because I don’t think anybody can move on until we know what happened to Shelby. We need justice for Shelby,” said Remington Nunley, the victim’s former classmate.

Comer’s funeral is scheduled for Friday afternoon at Layne Funeral Home in Altamont, TN.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

