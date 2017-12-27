82-year-old woman killed in Bethpage crash

A woman was killed and another driver was sent to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 31E in Bethpage Wednesday afternoon.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 82-year-old Mollie Woodard, of Bethpage, was killed in the crash near Mt. Vernon Road shortly after 3 p.m.

Woodard was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra and was stopped at the stop sign traveling east on Mt. Vernon Road. As Woodard pulled past the stop sign, she crossed in front of a 2000 Ford Ranger traveling south on Hwy 31E.

The pickup struck the Sentra in the driver door, fatally injuring Woodard.

The 19-year-old driver of the Ford was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both directions of Hwy 31E were shut down for two hours following the incident.

Police said charges against the pickup driver are unlikely, but they are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.