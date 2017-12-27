Police: Released 911 call contains confession in Portland teacher's murder

A 911 call has been released of a man claiming he's just murdered his wife, a teacher who lives in Portland, TN.

Now, longtime friends are sharing their memories of the teacher killed, Jacqueline Castano.

"She was just giving," said friend and former neighbor Jody Hauersperger. "She was just loving. She was that loving with everybody. She was that special type of person."

Hauersperger said no one could have fit the role of teacher better than Jacqueline Castano.

"She did anything and everything she could for all her students," she said.

Jacqueline Castano was a special education teacher at Madison Creek Elementary. Friends and family said she had the right kind of compassion for the job.

"That was her calling," Hauersperger said. "She was a gift from God, yes.That was definitely her."

Jacqueline Castano was a mother to three children and lived in Portland with her husband of two years, Jose, who went by Joe.

Tuesday, Hauersperger said she heard something happened to that woman she admired so much.

"Who am I speaking with?" a voice with dispatch asked in a recently released 911 call.

"Joe Castano," answered the voice on the other end.

"Alright, Joe. What's going on?"

"I shot my wife."

"Is she breathing?"

"No, ma'am."

"Do you want to attempt CPR?"

"I know how to do that, but it's too late."

"Where's the weapon now?"

"It's on my dresser. I will be standing outside when they arrive."

Jacqueline Castano was found shot to death inside the couple's home on Hollands Way.

"Jackie did not deserve this," Hauersperger said. "I'm sorry. She gave her heart in everything she did and for someone to take her life, what he did was wrong. It's so wrong in so many ways. She has three beautiful children who needed her."

Hauersperger said there isn't any consolation from the arrest of Jose Castano. She said she wants people to know the kind heart of her friend.

"I can't think of the right words to say about her," she said. "There's not enough words to say about her."

