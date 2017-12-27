Metro police announce security, road closures for New Year's Eve celebration

Past events on New Year's Eve in Nashville have drawn massive crowds. (WSMV file)

Hundreds of Metro police officers will be in downtown Nashville and the Bicentennial Mall on New Year’s Eve for the city’s annual celebration.

Tens of thousands of people are expected for the Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville event.

Second Avenue South from Broadway to Demonbreun Street will be closed for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department Sober Ride program.

Police said sections of Broadway may also be closed if crowds become too large for the sidewalks.

The following streets will be closed near the Bicentennial Mall:

Harrison Street, from Fourth Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Avenues from James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street

Junior Gilliam Way from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

The northbound right lane of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from 10th Circle North to Farmers Market Drive will serve as a dedicated drop-off/loading zone.

Uber and Lyft drivers can also pick up and drop off their customers on James Robertson Parkway between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at James Robertson Parkway adjacent to Capitol Hill, and Jefferson Street from Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to Seventh Avenue North.

Click here for more information on the Music City Midnight celebration.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.