Police investigating after body found on side of road

James Kleinert Sr. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) James Kleinert Sr. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police say foul play is suspected in the death of a man found on the side of a Davidson County road on Wednesday morning.

The victim is believed to be 69-year-old James Kleinert of Hendersonville. Police say his body was found on the side of Bear Hollow Road around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the physical appearance and clothing matched that of Kleinert, who was reported missing overnight.

A friend said he saw Kleinert outside the Dollar General store at Clarksville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He had reportedly gone there to meet with someone about a vehicle sale.

Metro’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Police say they are pursuing active leads.

