Nathan Bedford Forrest statue on I-65 vandalized

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest along Interstate 65 in Nashville has been vandalized with pink paint.

It’s not clear when the vandalism occurred.

The statue has been on private land for nearly 20 years and has been vandalized in the past.

In 2015, Metro Council requested the Tennessee Department of Transportation plant trees to block drivers’ view of it. TDOT officials said the request raised questions about what role it should play in covering anything on private property that may be offensive to some.

