Pulaski mother loses everything in Christmas morning house fire

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Spotwood Street. (Source: Pulaski Fire Department)

A raging fire ripped through a home in Pulaski on Christmas morning. Pictures from the Pulaski Fire Department show the intensity of the flames.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Spotwood Street.

Monica Coleman and her 3-year-old daughter Azaria were in Memphis visiting family she got the news.

“I can't even put it into words,” Coleman said. “It's all gone.

“I was totally devastated. Everything I've been working hard for, gone in the blink of an eye. I'm very thankful that we were not here,” she added.

Coleman did not have insurance and is staying with her mother, who lives in Giles County.

Since news spread of her loss, the community, friends and coworkers have pitched in to help a neighbor in need.

“The outpouring of support has just been amazing,” Coleman said. “My family, my work family, my friends, the community. People have dropped off tons of clothes, plates, pots, toys for (Azaria). It's been amazing.

Misty Kelley is a friend and coworker of Coleman.

“I don't know what it's like to go through this, and I hope I never do. But if I did, Monica would be there for me,” Kelley said. “On my way to Giles County, I thought – there’s so many good people who don't even know her that just filled my car up to bring her stuff. There's a lot of good people.”

The fire is still under investigation. Officials say they are trying to piece together the layout of the house, so they can have a better idea why the fire burned so rapidly.

Investigators say the fire is not suspicious.

