Kentucky deputy fatally shoots suspect past Tennessee line

As temperatures drop, many shelters in Nashville continue their usual service while opening up emergency options for the less fortunate.More >>
The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest along Interstate 65 in Nashville has been vandalized with pink paint.More >>
A raging fire ripped through a home in Pulaski on Christmas morning. Pictures from the Pulaski Fire Department show the intensity of the flames.More >>
Nashville is hosting several events for fans as part of the Music City Bowl festivities later this week.More >>
A Madison man was arrested after allegedly attacking his roommates with a machete overnight.More >>
A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Kentucky man in Tennessee, following a chase that crossed the state line.More >>
A woman was critically injured in a house fire in East Nashville on Wednesday morning.More >>
The family was returning home on Christmas Eve when they realized someone had kicked in their back door and had stolen all of their presents from under the tree.More >>
A police pursuit ended on a major highway in Sumner County, causing traffic issues for the morning commute.More >>
Portland police say a man is behind bars after admitting to killing his wife.More >>
