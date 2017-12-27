Know before you go: Event info, road closures for Music City Bowl

Tens of thousands of football fans are expected to attend the Music City Bowl in downtown Nashville on Friday.

The game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Northwestern Wildcats will kick off at Nissan Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

On game day, the parking lots at Nissan Stadium will open at 9:30 a.m. Cash parking is available for $25 per vehicle. The gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Click here for more information about parking.

There are some restrictions for bags at Nissan Stadium. Click here for more information.

Drivers who will be commuting home from downtown on Friday evening are being warned to expect major delays.

ROAD CLOSURES

1st Avenue (Demonbreun to Church Street) closed until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30

Broadway (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) closed until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30

Broadway (2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue) closed until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30

2nd Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) closed from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29

Woodland Street Bridge closed beginning as early as 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, and available to only pedestrians and shuttle buses through the conclusion of the game

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge open to eastbound and westbound traffic until the beginning of the fourth quarter. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, westbound traffic on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge open for game traffic only. All other westbound traffic diverted at South 4th Street and I-24.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



THURSDAY, DEC. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Company Coaches Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ticket cost - $45

Tennessee Ballroom at Gaylord Opryland

Click here for more information

Fan Zone on Broadway

Noon to 9 p.m.

FREE to the public

Party includes a tailgate area, concerts and a football skills test

Adams and Reese VIP party at Hard Rock Cafe

3:30 to 7 p.m.

Ticket cost - $45

The VIP party will be held during the Battle of the Bands competition and gives attendees a front seat in the Fan Zone

Click here for more information

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Hot Chicken Eating World Championships

4 to 4:45 p.m.

FREE to the public

Participants will be eating Hattie B's chicken at the hottest heat level

Battle of the Bands and concert featuring Champagne Dynamite

5 to 8 p.m.

FREE to the public

Bands and cheerleaders from Northwestern and Kentucky will march down Broadway and battle, followed by a concert on 1st Avenue featuring Champagne Dynamite



FRIDAY, DEC. 29

Fan Zone on Broadway

10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

FREE to the public

Party includes a tailgate area, concerts and a football skills test

University of Kentucky pep rally

11 to 11:30 a.m.

FREE to the public

Intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue

Northwestern University pep rally

12:30 to 1 p.m.

FREE to the public

Intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue

Pregame tailgate party featuring Smoke 'N Guns

12 to 3 p.m.

Ticket cost - $65

The tailgate will take place in Lot R of the parking lot at Nissan Stadium

Click here for more information

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl pregame concert featuring Two Story Road

1 to 2:30 p.m.

FREE to the public

The concert will be held at Broadway and 1st Avenue

Post-game concert featuring Resurrection - A Journey Tribute

8 to 9:30 p.m.

FREE to the public

The concert will be held at Broadway and 1st Avenue

