Madison man accused of attacking roommates with machete

Mark Rigsby is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A Madison man was arrested after allegedly attacking his roommates with a machete on Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. while the victims were sleeping inside their apartment on North Dupont Avenue.

According to Metro police, Mark Rigsby cut one of his roommates several times. The victim did not sustain serious injuries.

Another roommate confronted Rigsby and told him to stop. The roommate told police that Rigsby made threats before leaving the apartment.

Officers found Rigsby in the woods nearby and took him into custody without incident.

Rigsby, 55, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $60,000.

