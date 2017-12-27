Officers buy gifts for children after their presents were stolen - WSMV News 4

Clarksville police officers buy gifts for children whose presents were stolen

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police officers in Clarksville stepped in to help after a real-life Grinch almost ruined a family's Christmas celebration.

The family was returning home on Christmas Eve when they realized someone had kicked in their back door and had stolen all of their presents from under the tree.

Police said the children were devastated to learn their gifts were taken.

The officers who responded to the burglary collected money and bought presents for the children at Walmart.

They then wrapped all the gifts and surprised the family at their home on Bob White Drive.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Clarksville police officers buy gifts for children whose presents were stolenMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.