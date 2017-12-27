Clarksville police officers buy gifts for children whose presents were stolen

Police officers in Clarksville stepped in to help after a real-life Grinch almost ruined a family's Christmas celebration.

The family was returning home on Christmas Eve when they realized someone had kicked in their back door and had stolen all of their presents from under the tree.

Police said the children were devastated to learn their gifts were taken.

The officers who responded to the burglary collected money and bought presents for the children at Walmart.

They then wrapped all the gifts and surprised the family at their home on Bob White Drive.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.