Woman critically injured in East Nashville house fire

A Madison man was arrested after allegedly attacking his roommates with a machete overnight.More >>
The family was returning home on Christmas Eve when they realized someone had kicked in their back door and had stolen all of their presents from under the tree.More >>
A police pursuit ended on a major highway in Sumner County, causing traffic issues for the morning commute.More >>
U.S. Rep. Diane Black is stepping down as chairman of the House Budget Committee.More >>
Metro police are investigating after a body was found early Wednesday morning in north Nashville.More >>
Four teenagers were arrested early Tuesday morning after they led police on a chase through Sumner County following an attempted burglary at a gun store.More >>
Neighbors and witnesses are shedding new light on what led up to the murder of 56-year-old Louis Lisi at the Z Mart on Clarksville Pike Dec. 21.More >>
The 16-year-old girl was fatally shot as she tried to run for cover when one group of young men fired shots at another group at Cayce Homes on Oct. 8, 2017.More >>
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>
Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends recently learned that they're actually brothers and revealed the surprise to family and friends over the holidays.More >>
Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.More >>
Grammy-winning rapper T.I. spends Christmas eve surprising some single mothers doing their last-minute shopping for gifts.More >>
Residents are pushing back against a proposed distillery in Murfreesboro.More >>
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >>
A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board. KABC-TV reportsMore >>
