Woman critically injured in East Nashville house fire

A woman was critically injured in a house fire in East Nashville on Wednesday morning.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames at the home on Brittany Court.

The woman was home alone at the time and was seriously burned in the blaze. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for her injuries.

"Obviously, seconds count in situations like that and that's why it's great that the neighbor was home and able to call 911 and get help on the way," said Joseph Pleasant with the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials say the home was partially damaged. NES has temporarily shut off power to the home as a safety precaution.

Nashville Fire Department officials say with the colder temperatures moving into the Midstate, it's a good reminder for homeowners to check their heating source.

"If they are turning their heaters on for the first time, make sure that there's nothing near those heaters that could be flammable," Pleasant said. "We're talking about Christmas trees, blankets, curtains, things that you may not have thought about because you haven't used your heater so far this year."

Firefighters are working to determine the cause. Officials say the home had at least one smoke detector, but they are not sure if it was working because the flames melted it off the wall.

