U.S. Rep. Black to step down as chairman of House Budget Committee

U.S. Rep. Diane Black is stepping down as chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Black says she will be focusing on her gubernatorial campaign in Tennessee.

Black announced the news in a Fox News op-ed, which was published Wednesday morning:

I became chairman of the House Budget Committee one year ago and have been proud to serve in that role along with our new president. He has pushed an agenda of action - responsible budgeting, repealing ObamaCare’s worst mandates, and aggressive tax-cutting to get our economy going. This has been exactly the kind of work I came to Congress to do and we have done it. But my heart has always been at home. This why today I’m announcing that I will now step down as chairman of the House Budget Committee, while continuing to serve in Congress, to devote more attention to my next challenge: seeking the governorship of Tennessee.

Black's successor will be chosen in the new year.

Click here to read the full op-ed.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.