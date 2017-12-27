Suspect arrested after crashing car during police pursuit - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested after crashing car during police pursuit in Sumner County

A police pursuit ended on a major highway in Sumner County, causing traffic issues during Wednesday morning's commute.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near New Shackle Island Road around 8 a.m.

Police first put out a "be on the lookout" alert for the suspect in Lebanon. Hendersonville police officers spotted the suspect's car and tried stopping him, but he allegedly would not pull over.

The suspect ended up wrecking his car as officers pursued him. He is now in police custody.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened after the incident.

