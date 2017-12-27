Police investigating death after body found in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

Police investigating death after body found in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The man's body was found Wednesday morning. (WSMV) The man's body was found Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are investigating after a body was found early Wednesday morning in north Nashville.

A man's body was found in a business parking lot along 15th Avenue North near Hayes Street.

Police are trying to figure out if the death was weather-related.

