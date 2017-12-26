Four teens arrested after gun store burglary attempt turns into pursuit

Four teenagers were arrested early Tuesday morning after they led police on a chase through Sumner County following an attempted burglary at a gun store.

Just after 1 a.m., a Hendersonville Police officer found a stolen vehicle on West Main Street with four people inside.

When the officer turned on his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled. After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Interstate 24 and Briley Parkway.

All four occupants were juveniles, one 17 years old and the three others 16 years old. One teen was taken to a nearby hospital for a minor injury and has since been released.

Police said the pursuit followed an attempted gun store burglary but did not say where.

The juveniles are charged with evading arrest, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property. The driver, a 16-year-old, is also charged with reckless endangerment.

All four suspects are currently in Sumner County Juvenile Detention. The date of their detention hearing will be determined Wednesday.

