Murfreesboro neighbors oppose proposed distillery next door

Residents are pushing back against a proposed distillery in Murfreesboro.

The plans show the site where the Sazerac Company wants to build would be next door to a neighborhood off Asbury Road and Florence Road.

Some of the neighbors in Thistle Downs are getting flyers about what's in the works and how it could impact the neighborhood. There's even an online petition to keep the distillery away.

Some neighbors have posted "No distillery" signs in their windows to make their stance clear.

"If I knew there was going to be a distillery here a year and seven months ago, I wouldn't have moved in this area. I'd have picked another area," said Alex Cortner, who lives in the affected subdivision.

If the plans are approved, Sazerac said it will pay for traffic improvements to a proposed Interstate 24 interchange and a street expansion on Cherry Lane.

"It was kind of a tough thing to hear, especially since that's a big company – they have a lot of money, a lot of power, a lot of influence," said neighbor Nick Brown. "It kind of seems like that would persuade a lot of people in the city to move it along."

Sazerac wants to build its proposed distillery on dozens of acres of an old rock quarry. Neighbors said they worry more traffic would come through their streets along with a lot more noise and possible pollutants.

"There's something called whiskey fungus that's really a concern. If you look at a lot of the distilleries in Kentucky, there's a lot of mold growth around the buildings," said Brown.

Sazerac Spokesperson Amy Preske sent an email to News 4 saying, "We are very interested in Murfreesboro as a potential site for our Tennessee Distillery. We have been working diligently on our end to allay concerns that neighbors had expressed to us and have been speaking to environmental experts and traffic engineers, all of whom have given assessments that they [presented at the] planning commission hearing. We are very excited about the possibility of being in Murfreesboro and look forward to showing the community what good neighbors we intend to be."

Some neighbors said they feel it's just not a good fit.

"I figured that everything around us would be residential," said Cortner. "It's all zoned residential, so I assumed it would stay that way."

There will be a public hearing on the issue on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Murfreesboro City Hall. If the zoning change goes through, then city council will vote on whether to green light the proposed distillery.

