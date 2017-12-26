Witnesses: Z Mart shooting victim was operating gambling game

Police are searching for two suspects responsible for a shooting outside a north Nashville market that left one person dead and another person injured.

Neighbors and witnesses are shedding new light on what led up to the murder of 56-year-old Louis Lisi at the Z Mart on Clarksville Pike Dec. 21.

Metro Police have released few details about the motive. A Dec. 22 press release said Lisi was “reportedly operating a game of chance” at the gas station before the shooting.

According to multiple witnesses and frequent Z Mart customers, Lisi had been operating a gambling game out of a trailer in the gas station parking lot for weeks leading up to the shooting.

“There were people complaining about getting scammed out of it,” said one witness. “I knew something was going to happen but I didn’t think it was going to be this serious.”

Witnesses tell News 4 that Lisi’s game was similar to bingo. Each play cost $20 and participants earned points based on rolling numbered balls. Players could win a number of prizes including a large flat-screen television.

“You saw them every day,” said another witness. “There were a lot of people going back and forth trying to win a prize because it was getting close to Christmas time. Anybody would want a flat-screen TV.”

A metro police spokesperson has not responded to News 4’s repeated requests for clarification about the “game of chance” statement.

The owner of the Clarksville Pike Z Mart told News 4 he did not know about the gambling game being operated in his parking lot and said he was told Lisi was selling toys.

If you participated in the gambling game, please call reporter Kevin Trager at 615-972-7723.

