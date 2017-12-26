4th suspect arrested in fatal shooting on 16-year-old girl

According to Metro Police, a fourth person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Deberianah Begley in James Cayce public housing on Oct. 8, 2017.

North Precinct officers took Mohamed Miray, 21, of Hickory Hollow Place, into custody after a traffic stop at 18th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike on Monday.

Miray is under federal indictment for first-degree felony murder. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Begley was fatally shot as she tried to run for cover when one group of young men fired shots at another group on the 700 block of South 8th Street.

Three others have been charged with her murder, including Jamarius Hill, 16, Antonio Gordon-Jenkins, 17, and Tomaz Kerley, 23.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.