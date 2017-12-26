Group claims TVA is dragging its feet on cleanup project

The Tennessee Valley Authority filed an appeal on Monday disputing a federal order requiring them to dig up and dispose of coal ash that contaminated clean water in Old Hickory Lake near their Gallatin Fossil Plant.

There's another unnecessary delay in the cleanup of the unsafe waste pits at the TVA's coal ash plant in Gallatin, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The center claims the TVA is dragging its feet on the project and continues to contaminate the Cumberland River with poisonous chemicals like arsenic at higher levels than once thought.

The group filed a lawsuit against the TVA last year on behalf of the Tennessee Clean Water Network, the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association and other local environmental groups.

In August, the TVA was ordered by a federal judge to dig up leaking coal combustion residuals and move their contents to a permanent location for disposal in a lined cell.

The first step, however, was to submit a plan for the project, which the TVA says will take more than seven years to complete. The SELC says that isn't quick enough.

While the TVA has appealed the federal judge’s decision, a spokesman says they have no issue with following the federal directive to clean up the spill and they plan to follow through with the timeline submitted to the court.

In a statement to News 4, the TVA said:

TVA remains committed to protecting human health and the environment in everything it does because it’s the right thing to do, not based on narrow agendas. TVA's environmental policy remains to provide cleaner, safe, low-cost and reliable energy, support sustainable economic growth in the Tennessee Valley region, and engage in proactive environmental stewardship in a balanced, transparent and ecologically sound manner.

Now that the TVA has submitted its timeline and environmentalists have doubled-down on their concerns, it is up to a federal judge to determine what the next step will be.

