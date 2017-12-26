Nashville's first Christmas baby born in Hermitage

Mia Noel Grace Belford was the first baby born on Christmas Day this year in Nashville.

Mia was delivered at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Blake and Jaclyn Belford were enjoying Christmas Eve with their family and friends, but their daughter had other plans.

"It's been a whirlwind. We were celebrating Christmas Eve with our family, and she decided it was time for her arrival on Christmas Day," said Jaclyn Belford.

Her parents decided to give her a Christmas-themed middle name -- Noel.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.