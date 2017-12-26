Nashville's first Christmas baby born in Hermitage

Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.More >>
Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.More >>
The 16-year-old girl was fatally shot as she tried to run for cover when one group of young men fired shots at another group at Cayce Homes on Oct. 8, 2017.More >>
The 16-year-old girl was fatally shot as she tried to run for cover when one group of young men fired shots at another group at Cayce Homes on Oct. 8, 2017.More >>
There's another unnecessary delay in the clean-up of the unsafe waste pits at the TVA's coal ash plant in Gallatin, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.More >>
There's another unnecessary delay in the clean-up of the unsafe waste pits at the TVA's coal ash plant in Gallatin, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.More >>
Kids across the world emptied their stockings Christmas morning to a host of treats and trinkets, undoubtedly including the newly popular fidget spinner: a simple gadget made of flat plastic spinning on a ball bearing.More >>
Kids across the world emptied their stockings Christmas morning to a host of treats and trinkets, undoubtedly including the newly popular fidget spinner: a simple gadget made of flat plastic spinning on a ball bearing.More >>
Millions of Americans are heading home Tuesday after the holiday weekend, making it one of the busiest days of the year for travel.More >>
Millions of Americans are heading home Tuesday after the holiday weekend, making it one of the busiest days of the year for travel.More >>
A suspect has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County over the weekend.More >>
A suspect has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County over the weekend.More >>
Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed two semi trucks and a van in a parking lot on Lebanon Pike.More >>
Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed two semi trucks and a van in a parking lot on Lebanon Pike.More >>
According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 40 percent of people returned at least one gift last year.More >>
According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 40 percent of people returned at least one gift last year.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on State Route 1 west of Cummings Hollow Road in Cannon County on Monday night.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on State Route 1 west of Cummings Hollow Road in Cannon County on Monday night.More >>
A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two people in Benton County.More >>
A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two people in Benton County.More >>
It's been a rough year for Jamie Lynn Spears, but she's ending it on a high note. The singer/songwriter and younger sister of pop star Britney Spears has announced she is expecting.More >>
It's been a rough year for Jamie Lynn Spears, but she's ending it on a high note. The singer/songwriter and younger sister of pop star Britney Spears has announced she is expecting.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on State Route 1 west of Cummings Hollow Road in Cannon County on Monday night.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on State Route 1 west of Cummings Hollow Road in Cannon County on Monday night.More >>
Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.More >>
Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.More >>
Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed two semi trucks and a van in a parking lot on Lebanon Pike.More >>
Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed two semi trucks and a van in a parking lot on Lebanon Pike.More >>
Police are investigating after a body was discovered early Monday morning.More >>
Police are investigating after a body was discovered early Monday morning.More >>
A quarterback sprinting 95 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes to help win a high school state championship is legendary on its own.More >>
A quarterback sprinting 95 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes to help win a high school state championship is legendary on its own.More >>
More pregnant women seem to be using pot and a new study suggests that this slight rise in marijuana use is most pronounced among those younger in age.More >>
More pregnant women seem to be using pot and a new study suggests that this slight rise in marijuana use is most pronounced among those younger in age.More >>
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >>
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >>