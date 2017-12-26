Wondering if your flight out of Nashville International Airport is on time? Click here to check your flight status.

Passengers prepare for one of the busiest travels days of the year

Passengers line up at the Nashville International Airport the day after Christmas. (WSMV)

Millions of Americans are heading home Tuesday after the holiday weekend, making it one of the busiest days of the year for travel.

One woman described the Nashville International Airport as a "madhouse" around 5 a.m., describing long lines that extended back to the main entrance.

Southwest officials told News 4 that more than 5,500 travelers are expected to fly on the airline through the Nashville airport between 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. That is more than double what the airline normally sees, which is closer to 2,800 travelers during that same time period.

Yolanda Merriett said she arrived at BNA about an hour and a half early to make sure she'd beat the crowd on her way home to Milwaukee.

"We checked in online so the only reason we had to stop here (at the check-in counter) was to see if we could get a different flight, so early check-in is the best thing," Merriett said.

According to AAA, this is the ninth consecutive year that holiday travel has increased across the country.

