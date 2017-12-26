Suspect arrested in Grundy County officer-involved shooting - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested in Grundy County officer-involved shooting

Jacky Wayne Bean (Source: TBI) Jacky Wayne Bean (Source: TBI)
A suspect has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Coalmont area.

According to the TBI, a Grundy County deputy attempted to stop a driver on B Mine Road.

The driver, later identified as Jacky Wayne Bean, allegedly pointed a firearm at the deputy.

The TBI said the deputy fired into the vehicle multiple times.

Bean then allegedly drove off, sideswiping a police cruiser as he fled the scene. His car was later found crashed off the side of the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Shelby Comer dead inside the vehicle.

It's not clear exactly when Comer died during the incident.

Bean, of Soddy Daisy, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, three counts of reckless endangerment and DUI.

Bean, 32, is being held at the Grundy County Sheriff's Office. A bond hearing will be set later this week.

The TBI says more charges are expected to be handed down later this week.

