Experts give advice about returning holiday gifts

Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed two semi trucks and a van in a parking lot on Lebanon Pike.More >>
According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 40 percent of people returned at least one gift last year.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on State Route 1 west of Cummings Hollow Road in Cannon County on Monday night.More >>
The season of giving was in full swing on Christmas Day with a Nashville-based Meals on Wheels program.More >>
Christmas breakfast never tasted so good at Judge Seth Norman’s Davidson County drug court. For 20 years, the founder of this groundbreaking residential treatment program has been cooking the holiday meal himself.More >>
The Edgehill Bike Club visited local neighborhoods with bicycles and boxes of toys on Christmas Day.More >>
Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. It’s unclear where they may be traveling.More >>
A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two people in Benton County.More >>
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Humphreys County.More >>
A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two people in Benton County.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on State Route 1 west of Cummings Hollow Road in Cannon County on Monday night.More >>
We took a look at the holiday return and shipping policies at four major retailers, as outlined on their websites. Here are some of the highlights.More >>
Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. It’s unclear where they may be traveling.More >>
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >>
A quarterback sprinting 95 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes to help win a high school state championship is legendary on its own.More >>
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died.More >>
A homeowner’s association ordered a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display after a neighbor complained.More >>
