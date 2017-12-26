Experts give advice about returning holiday gifts

Many of you have holiday gift returns on your to-do list this week.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 40 percent of people returned at least one gift last year.

Stores are expected to be busy in the days following Christmas, so experts suggest waiting a few days before making any returns.

If you can, save your gift receipts. Experts say a lot of people forget to do this, and they can run into major problems trying to return the gifts.

Several stores require customers to show identification to prevent fraud.

It's a good idea to check the store's return policy before heading out the door.

Some businesses are more lenient than others when it comes to their return policies. For example, Nordstrom and Costco will allow you to return just about anything, no matter how long it's been, for money back or in-store credit.

Other stores are pretty strict. You may lose 20 percent of the original price if you try to return something to Bed Bath & Beyond without an ID and if the item is not in its original packaging.

