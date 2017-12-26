Semi trucks destroyed in Nashville parking lot fire

The fire broke out in a parking lot on Lebanon Pike. (WSMV)

Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed two semi trucks in a parking lot along Lebanon Pike.

The blaze happened in the parking lot of the W.W. Rowland Trucking Company near Spence Lane.

A van was also heavily damaged in the fire, which has since been extinguished.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

