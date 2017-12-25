1 killed in Cannon Co. crash - WSMV News 4

1 killed in Cannon Co. crash

WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a crash on State Route 1 west of Cummings Hollow Road in Cannon County on Monday night.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. The road was closed in both directions for more than three hours.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the road reopened around 9 p.m.

