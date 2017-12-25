Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-year-old Knoxville boy - WSMV News 4

Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-year-old Knoxville boy

Davontae Clark may be with his non-custodial mother. (Source: TBI) Davontae Clark may be with his non-custodial mother. (Source: TBI)
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing Knoxville boy.

Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. It’s unclear where they may be traveling.

Davontae was last seen wearing a Batman t-shirt.

Anyone who sees Davontae should call Knoxville police at 865-215-7347 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

