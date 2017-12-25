5-year-old Knoxville boy found safe in Nashville after AMBER Alert

Davontae Clark may be with his non-custodial mother. (Source: TBI)

According to the TBI, a 5-year-old boy reported missing in Knoxville was found safe in Nashville after a statewide AMBER Alert.

According to Metro Police, two adults were detained in the child's kidnapping.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Davontae on Monday night, which was upgraded to an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Davontae Clark has been safely located in Nashville and the suspect in this case is in custody.



Thank you for helping us to spread the word!

Davontae Clark was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day.

The TBI said he might have been with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. Officials were unclear which direction they were traveling, deciding to put out a statewide search for him.

AMBER ALERT: We have upgraded the effort to locate five-year-old Davontae Clark to an statewide AMBER Alert.



Please RT to help us spread the word! Spot these individuals? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND!



MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/fSGhDi4wg4 pic.twitter.com/RSerMoLWkN — TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 26, 2017

He was found safe in Nashville later on Tuesday less than an hour after the AMBER Alert was issued.

It is unclear if Clark's mother turned herself into police or was caught. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

