5-year-old Knoxville boy found safe in Nashville after AMBER Alert

Davontae Clark may be with his non-custodial mother. (Source: TBI) Davontae Clark may be with his non-custodial mother. (Source: TBI)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

According to the TBI, a 5-year-old boy reported missing in Knoxville was found safe in Nashville after a statewide AMBER Alert. 

According to Metro Police, two adults were detained in the child's kidnapping. 

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Davontae on Monday night, which was upgraded to an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon.

Davontae Clark was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day.

The TBI said he might have been with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. Officials were unclear which direction they were traveling, deciding to put out a statewide search for him.

He was found safe in Nashville later on Tuesday less than an hour after the AMBER Alert was issued. 

It is unclear if Clark's mother turned herself into police or was caught. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story. 

