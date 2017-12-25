Drug court Christmas breakfast celebrates second chances

Christmas breakfast never tasted so good at Judge Seth Norman’s Davidson County drug court.

For 20 years, the founder of this groundbreaking residential treatment program has been cooking the holiday meal himself.

“I think they’re entitled to have a good Christmas, and that’s what we’re trying to do for them,” Norman said.

Since 1996, thousands of convicted drug offenders have come through this 18-month program, which includes heavy doses of therapy and job training.

“Ninety-nine percent of them are good people with a bad problem. That’s just all there is to it,” Norman said.

Former drug addict Scott Nelms went through the program in 2011. He comes back every Christmas to thank the judge and meet with new participants.

“He does so much that people don’t see other than being a judge. He’s out here working with us, making differences in peoples’ lives. Second chances, you know?” Nelms said.

Since Nelms was given a second chance, he’s developed into a highly skilled chef. Last year, he became a father for the first time.

Nelms said soon his daughter will be spending Christmas mornings giving back to the people who changed him forever.

“She’ll know the difference this place made on my life and she’ll understand that this place is part of the structure that provided me to be the father that I am today,” he said.

“If you give them a chance, they’re going to do what they can to cure the problem. That’s what we’re here for. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Most of the time it works,” Norman said.

