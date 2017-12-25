TBI: Domestic incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Humphreys Co.

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Humphreys County.

The shooting happened Monday morning in the 500 block of Carmen Road in New Johnsonsville.

The TBI says authorities were responding to a domestic call when officers encountered a man with a gun. At least one officer fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

The suspect and the officer who opened fire have not been identified.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.