Edgehill Bike Club delivers toys on Christmas Day

The Edgehill Bike Club visited local neighborhoods with bicycles and boxes of toys on Christmas Day.

It’s the fourth year in a row the group has gone to struggling neighborhoods not only in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer, but showing children the important things in life.

“I just try to keep the fun into it and keep these kids active and going, because we always hear bad stuff going on in the neighborhood,” said Terry Key of Edgehill Bike Club. “But I’m bringing the joy out here. I’m Santa Clause today. We’re just giving away bikes and keeping these kids on a positive note.”

Over their several years of community work, the bike club has given away more than 500 bicycles.

