Woman's body found in north Nashville

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Humphreys County.More >>
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Humphreys County.More >>
The Edgehill Bike Club visited local neighborhoods with bicycles and boxes of toys on Christmas Day.More >>
The Edgehill Bike Club visited local neighborhoods with bicycles and boxes of toys on Christmas Day.More >>
Dozens of Christmas presents appeared on the steps of city hall overnight with a note signed by Deja vu Nashville...More >>
Dozens of Christmas presents appeared on the steps of city hall overnight with a note signed by Deja vu Nashville...More >>
Police are investigating after a body was discovered early Monday morning.More >>
Police are investigating after a body was discovered early Monday morning.More >>
The season of giving was in full swing on Christmas Day with a Nashville-based Meals on Wheels program.More >>
The season of giving was in full swing on Christmas Day with a Nashville-based Meals on Wheels program.More >>
Democrats eager to take control of the Senate next year are turning to Tennessee, where a popular Democratic ex-governor is running for the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Bob Corker.More >>
Democrats eager to take control of the Senate next year are turning to Tennessee, where a popular Democratic ex-governor is running for the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Bob Corker.More >>
It happened at the intersection of South Ball Park Road and Mount Nebo Road in St. Joseph.More >>
It happened at the intersection of South Ball Park Road and Mount Nebo Road in St. Joseph.More >>
Michael and Brittney Urso's seven-month-old son is back home after receiving a much needed heart transplant.More >>
Michael and Brittney Urso's seven-month-old son is back home after receiving a much needed heart transplant.More >>
Despite the loss, the Titans chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2008 still stand strong.More >>
Despite the loss, the Titans chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2008 still stand strong.More >>
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >>
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >>
Authorities say a family of four died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.More >>
Authorities say a family of four died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of two people in Benton County.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of two people in Benton County.More >>
It happened on Lawrenceburg Highway at Chapel Road.More >>
It happened on Lawrenceburg Highway at Chapel Road.More >>
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >>
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >>
A little boy is left without his life-saving medication after someone stole a package off a family's porch.More >>
A little boy is left without his life-saving medication after someone stole a package off a family's porch.More >>
A homeowner’s association ordered a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display after a neighbor complained.More >>
A homeowner’s association ordered a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display after a neighbor complained.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say officers involved in a shooting during a traffic stop are seeking a motorist who sped away in a vehicle in which a woman was later found dead inside.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say officers involved in a shooting during a traffic stop are seeking a motorist who sped away in a vehicle in which a woman was later found dead inside.More >>
An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer — with $100 bills.More >>
An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer — with $100 bills.More >>