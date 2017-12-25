Last-minute Christmas gifts come from unlikely source - WSMV News 4

Last-minute Christmas gifts come from unlikely source

Some families told News 4 the gifts were a big help. (WSMV) Some families told News 4 the gifts were a big help. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Dozens of Christmas presents appeared on the steps of city hall overnight with a note signed by Deja Vu Nashville.

A News 4 viewer shared video of what he said were people dressed as elves dropping off the toys in Public Square.

The note read, “Merry Christmas Mayor Barry. Please help us find a home for these gifts to underprivileged kids in Nashville. With love, Deja Vu of Nashville.”

By 7 a.m. Christmas Day, several families had stopped by to pick up gifts.

Some families told News 4 the last-minute effort really helped and their children wouldn’t have had anything to open otherwise.

