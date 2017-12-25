Buoyed by Alabama win, Democrats eye Tennessee Senate race - WSMV News 4

Buoyed by Alabama win, Democrats eye Tennessee Senate race

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Senator Bob Corker (WSMV file) U.S. Senator Bob Corker (WSMV file)

By ERIK SCHELZIG and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Democrats eager to take control of the Senate next year are turning to Tennessee, where a popular Democratic ex-governor is running for the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Neither of Tennessee's top GOP candidates, Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former Rep. Stephen Fincher, has the kind of personal baggage that Senate candidate Roy Moore had in Alabama while denying sexual misconduct accusations.

But both Tennessee Republicans have wholeheartedly embraced President Donald Trump at what Democrats hope is exactly the wrong time. Meanwhile, Democrat Phil Bredesen says he can "fix the mess" in Washington.

Democratic pollster Paul Maslin says Tennessee "is clearly in play."

With the Senate divided 51-49 next year, the stakes are high.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.