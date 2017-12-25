Single-vehicle crash closes Harding Place in South Nashville

A wreck shut down one of the main thoroughfares in South Nashville on Christmas morning.

A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole on Harding Mall Drive near Nolensville Pike, knocking down power lines into the street.

Police say the driver was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.

NES was also called to the scene to fix the power lines. Only a few businesses in the area were without power after the crash.

The road is expected to re-open by 2 p.m.

