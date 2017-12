The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Lawrence County on Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of South Ball Park Road and Mount Nebo Road in St. Joseph.

According to the TBI, an officer with the Loretto Police Department was responding to a burglary-in-progress call when he saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

The car was traveling through a ditch in the direction of the officer and his vehicle.

That’s when the suspect’s car collided with the officer’s, and the officer fired his weapon several times, hitting the suspect at least once.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No officers were injured in the incident.