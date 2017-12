Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) gets up off the turf as Los Angeles Rams players celebrate after the Titans’ final drive ended and the Rams took possession in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24,

Oftentimes, we never realize how destiny and fate are kindred spirits and in the Titans 2017 season, it is so true.

The Titans lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 27 to 23 at Nissan Stadium, and the loss dropped them to 8-7 on the season. It was their third straight loss.

Jacksonville, with the Titans losing, clinched the AFC South regardless of their outcome against San Francisco Sunday afternoon. (They lost 37-33.)

Despite the loss, the Titans' chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2008 still stand strong. As destiny and fate would have it, the Titans must win their final game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In week two, the Titans blasted the Jaguars down in Florida 37-16 in a game that was not even that close and at the time.

I remember thinking, this whole thing could come down to week 17, the last game of the season and those two battling it out for the AFC South crown and a playoff bid.

The rest of the NFL will only see one team, already in the playoffs, taking on another team, trying to get into the playoffs.

What we will see in Nashville is much different, though. We see two longtime rivals, one with revenge on it's mind for getting blasted early in the season, and looking for redemption.

The other team will be looking to sweep their rival and in doing so, secure a playoff bid and live up to the hype they had going into the season.

Jacksonville vs. Tennessee. As only destiny and fate would have it.