Man charged with murder after 2 found dead in Benton Co.

A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two people in Benton County.

The TBI began investigating after two people were found dead in Camden, TN, on Sunday.

Monday, the TBI said Jerry Dabbs was responsible for the deaths of Wayna Hedrick and Bonnie Hedrick.

Dabbs is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

